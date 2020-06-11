Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () A U.S. senator on Thursday urged Attorney General Bill Barr to provide an account of how surveillance technology has been deployed against Americans during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.
US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing President Donald Trump's Attorney General made the statement during a Sunday interview with CBS News. William Barr, Attorney General, via 'NYT' Barr insisted that reforms instituted in the 1960s are "working and progress has been...
Governor Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and speaker Frierson all released a joint statement after the protests over the weekend. They defend the right to protest, but urge protesters to keep the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31Published
Tweets about this
.Alex RT @Reuters: Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance https://t.co/RgNVvY5ade https://t.co/ON37qC3TlV 6 minutes ago
Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersPolitics: Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance https://t.co/RbFgrx5AAc https://t.co/2zqKgGIMRr 8 minutes ago
real_mike vaden RT @NEWS_MAKER: Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance https://t.co/qbRUhnw6FM 10 minutes ago
manav@realDonaldTrump Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance https://t.co/NjLo9gk0i3 12 minutes ago
Reuters Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance https://t.co/RgNVvY5ade https://t.co/ON37qC3TlV 14 minutes ago