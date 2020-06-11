Dems rip Trump for planning Tulsa rally on Juneteenth
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Democrats hammered President Trump over the time and location of his next campaign rally – the first since events were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic -- which is set for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
