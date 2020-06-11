Global  

Dems rip Trump for planning Tulsa rally on Juneteenth

FOXNews.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Democrats hammered President Trump over the time and location of his next campaign rally – the first since events were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic -- which is set for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth

Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth 00:30

 Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies. The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. According to the NY Times his first rebooted rally is scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth (June 19th) is a...

