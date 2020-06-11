National wants new international students back in NZ - but with new work restrictions
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () International students who can be screened, tested twice, and who can pay for a 14-day quarantine should be allowed back in to New Zealand for the second half of this year, the National Party says.But in an effort to keep jobs for...
Construction work has begun on the new UK Police Memorial to be built at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The fathers of PCs Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes - Greater Manchester Police officers killed on duty in 2012 - broke the earth at a ceremony on Friday. Interviews with Chair of...