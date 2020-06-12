Global  

Cuomo signs police reform bill; NYPD union warns cops will be ‘unable to do the job’

FOXNews.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed a package of police reforms that had been given momentum by protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd -- but a top police union warned that the sweeping measures would make New York’s Finest “unable to do the job.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed a package of police reforms that had been given momentum by protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd -- but a top police union warned that the sweeping measures would leave New York’s Finest “unable to do the job.”
Video credit: WKTV - Published
News video: Cuomo signs police reform package

Cuomo signs police reform package

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a reform package Friday, June 12, that addresses police policy issues and bans chokeholds.

Related news from verified sources

NYPD Union Slams Cuomo For Signing Police Reform Bill, Says Cops Will Be 'Unable To Do Job'
RIA Nov.


