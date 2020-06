Jonathan Rayas RT @CNN: "When leaders betray public faith through deceitful rhetoric, quibbling, or the appearance of unethical behavior, it erodes public… 5 minutes ago Splendid Psyche Trump’s West Point appearance will include coronavirus precautions https://t.co/8VXOXypaT3 11 minutes ago DoubleD Trump’s use of the military does not create the “appearance” of abuse. It is abuse. https://t.co/uW6JiDWw99 11 minutes ago Mónica 6ft Apart @davidaxelrod When was Trump's appearance at West Point decided? My understanding was that it was after COVID-19 is… https://t.co/pTTGmwViO0 24 minutes ago gloegirl Trump’s West Point appearance will include coronavirus precautions https://t.co/1zEUI6O6FM 28 minutes ago Black Bear RT @candies2639: Trump’s use of the military does not create the “appearance” of abuse. It is abuse!!!Are cadets supposed to look the other… 42 minutes ago kira Trump’s West Point appearance will include coronavirus precautions https://t.co/BNK9WQ538z 46 minutes ago BM Trump’s West Point appearance will include coronavirus precautions https://t.co/fjDpeXnRJy 48 minutes ago