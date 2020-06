Related videos from verified sources The good and the bad of Trump's executive order



Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw spoke to the BBC about the good and the bad of President Trump's executive order. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:51 Published 3 hours ago Police reform in Colorado: How does it differ from Trump's executive order?



Colorado's recent police accountability bill differs in several areas from Trump's executive order. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:35 Published 3 hours ago President Trump signs police reform order



President Donald Trump took action on Tuesday by signing an executive order on police reform. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:24 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this