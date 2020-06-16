Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Politics News •
One News Page
>
Politics News
>
Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 (
9 hours ago
)
Sports fans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has really good news.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
8 hours ago
Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 16, 2020
38:59
The governor discussed police reform, coronavirus hospitalizations, and announced the US Open tennis tournament will be played in New York City this summer.
Related news from verified sources
Gov. Cuomo gives go-ahead for US Open tennis in NY in August
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held in late August as part of the state’s reopening from shutdowns caused by...
Seattle Times
10 hours ago
Also reported by •
FOX Sports
•
News24
US Open 2020 will happen but fans will not be allowed inside grounds at Flushing Meadows
Tennis’ final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, will go ahead as scheduled in late August behind closed doors. New York governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed...
talkSPORT
7 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News
North Korea
South Korea
Donald Trump
Beijing
Coronavirus disease 2019
United States Army Special Forces
Hyderabad
Juneteenth
Carlos Ghosn
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Black Lives Matter
Psychic
Boogaloo
Albuquerque
Pro Bowl
India And China
WORTH WATCHING
S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions
North Korea confirms destruction of inter-Korean liaison office
President Trump signs executive order on US police reform
Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise