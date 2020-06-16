Global  

Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August

CBS 2 Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Sports fans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has really good news.
News video: Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 16, 2020

Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 16, 2020 38:59

 The governor discussed police reform, coronavirus hospitalizations, and announced the US Open tennis tournament will be played in New York City this summer.

