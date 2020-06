DC statehood bill coming to House floor next week, Hoyer says Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced Tuesday that a bill calling for the admission of Washington, D.C., as the 51st state will be brought to the House floor for a vote next week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this