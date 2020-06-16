Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to give cash rewards to good cops

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has introduced a bill that aims to improve police performance by offering monetary rewards for good service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Obelisk of Wokeness? [Video]

Obelisk of Wokeness?

Sen. Tom Cotton accidentally gave the Washington Monument a sarcastic new name.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:43Published
NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed [Video]

NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed

Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday. The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. In it, Cotton..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Skip Bayless: The Patriots have the hardest schedule, I'll be surprised if they go 6-10 [Video]

Skip Bayless: The Patriots have the hardest schedule, I'll be surprised if they go 6-10

With the release of the 2020 NFL schedules, things are not looking good for the New England Patriots. With the most statically challenging schedule, Bill Belichick will have an uphill battle after..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:30Published

Tweets about this

arra

Dr. Bill Smith, Editor & Author, ARRA News Service Ronn Blitzer - Sen. Tom Cotton Introduces Bill To Give Cash Rewards To Good Cops https://t.co/LTpuXqLvSX https://t.co/SNNWk7Genz 5 days ago

abnalye79675481

abnalyemen RT @abnalye79675481: Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to give cash rewards to good cops https://t.co/2XaCJQNDwL 1 week ago

MikeRod27776928

Miguel Angel Rodriguez RT @YorkTonga: Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to give cash rewards to good cops https://t.co/lcuRdcUqPc 1 week ago

YorkTonga

TongaYork Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to give cash rewards to good cops https://t.co/lcuRdcUqPc 1 week ago