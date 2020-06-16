Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to give cash rewards to good cops

NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday. The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. In it, Cotton..

Skip Bayless: The Patriots have the hardest schedule, I'll be surprised if they go 6-10



With the release of the 2020 NFL schedules, things are not looking good for the New England Patriots. With the most statically challenging schedule, Bill Belichick will have an uphill battle after.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:30 Published on May 8, 2020