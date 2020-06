Pentagon official who questioned Ukraine aid freeze resigns Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Pentagon Comptroller Elaine McCusker, who was reported to have questioned the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, a key element in the inquiry leading to President Donald Trump's impeachment, resigned on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said. 👓 View full article

