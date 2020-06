High Court judge says hospices won't have to provide assisted suicide if Kiwis vote for euthanasia Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A High Court judge says hospices will not be forced to provide assisted dying services if New Zealanders vote to legalise voluntary euthanasia at this year's general election.The decision by Justice Jillian Mallon, released today,... A High Court judge says hospices will not be forced to provide assisted dying services if New Zealanders vote to legalise voluntary euthanasia at this year's general election.The decision by Justice Jillian Mallon, released today,... 👓 View full article

