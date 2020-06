Pelosi wants masks mandatory during hearings: source Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants committee leaders in the House to bar any lawmaker who refuses to wear face masks from participating in committee hearings, a source told Fox News Tuesday. 👓 View full article

