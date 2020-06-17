2020 Electoral Map Ratings: Biden Has An Edge Over Trump, With 5 Months To Go

Global  

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has an advantage over President Trump in the states likely to tip the presidential race, but he's still short of solidifying 270 electoral votes needed to win.
