Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Republican Women Than Ever Are Running For Congress: Here's Why

NPR Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
A record-setting number of women are running for the House this year, fueled by a surge in Republican candidates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Congressman Amash weighs presidential bid [Video]

Michigan Congressman Amash weighs presidential bid

Representative Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-independent from Michigan, announced he would explore running for president as a Libertarian. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Record Number Of Women Run For Congress In 2020

 A record number of women are running for Congress in 2020, surpassing the number set in the historic 2018 midterm wave. It is because more Republican women are...
NPR


Tweets about this