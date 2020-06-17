2020 Electoral Map Ratings: Biden Has An Edge Over Trump, With 5 Months To Go
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has an advantage over President Trump in the states likely to tip the presidential race, but he's still short of solidifying 270 electoral votes needed to win.
The Presidential election is slated to be held on November 3rd, 2020. Reuters reports that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign thinks there could be as many as 16 states up for grabs on election..