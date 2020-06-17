Global  

Sen. Tim Scott hits back at Durbin for complaining of 'token' approach to police reform

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Wednesday fired back at Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., after the Democrat appeared to dismiss the GOP Senate police reform bill that he spearheaded for its “token” approach.
 Senator Tim Scott, the Senate's only black Republican, who crafted a new police reform bill, said the legislation would create greater safety for both suspects and police. "We hear you. We're listening to your concerns," Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

