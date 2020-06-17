Bolton, in book, accuses Trump of ‘obstruction of justice as a way of life,’ asking China's Xi for 2020 help
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in his upcoming 592-page memoir that President Trump regularly gives "personal favors to dictators he liked” and even asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 election, according to excerpts obtained and published by several media organizations.
President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..