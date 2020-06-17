Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bolton, in book, accuses Trump of ‘obstruction of justice as a way of life,’ asking China's Xi for 2020 help

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in his upcoming 592-page memoir that President Trump regularly gives "personal favors to dictators he liked” and even asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 election, according to excerpts obtained and published by several media organizations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability'

Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability' 02:12

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said if his former national security adviser John Bolton publishes a book about the Trump White House, he will have broken the law. Gavino Garay has more.

Related videos from verified sources

White House trying to block John Bolton memoir [Video]

White House trying to block John Bolton memoir

The Trump Administration is going to court to block the publication of Bolton's memoir next week. The administration claims Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure the book didn't..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published
John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration [Video]

John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration

President Donald Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton last September. Bolton had been in the job for roughly 17 months. Now, Reuters reports Bolton is in even deeper hot water with the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Says John Bolton Could Face Criminal Liability For His Book [Video]

Trump Says John Bolton Could Face Criminal Liability For His Book

President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this