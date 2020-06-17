Dick Durbin apologizes to Tim Scott for 'token' comment on police reform bill
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., apologized to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., after calling the police reform bill he spearheaded as the lone black GOP senator a “token” approach.
[NFA] U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.