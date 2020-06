Related videos from verified sources European Union considers banning U.S. travelers



The European Union is considering closing its borders to travelers from here in the U.S. This would be effective on July 1. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 2 days ago EU considers ban on U.S. travelers: report



European Union countries eager to revive their economies are prepared to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 3 days ago Brexit briefing: 192 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this