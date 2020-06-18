Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

Reuters Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants, dubbed "Dreamers," who entered the United States illegally as children.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Supreme Court Hands Immigration Blow To Trump

Supreme Court Hands Immigration Blow To Trump 01:20

 The Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling that upheld California sanctuary laws protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers [Video]

Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers

Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LBGTQ+ workers from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published
Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination [Video]

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published
SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination [Video]

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end a program...
Reuters

US SC rules against Trump bid to end DACA

 The US Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end a program...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this