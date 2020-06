Rachel yonush RT @robertjohnson11: Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma doesn't care if you die as long as you attend the fascist hate rally in Tulsa, tomo… 18 seconds ago

Robert Johnson Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma doesn't care if you die as long as you attend the fascist hate rally in Tulsa, t… https://t.co/iYRZGNpUzu 35 minutes ago

Danny Sabato Oklahoma GOP senator says people with health issues shouldn't attend Tulsa Trump rally https://t.co/8vpZRLotNN via @usatoday 14 hours ago

Earth Child ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 🌈 🌎 RT @HuffPost: “Watch it on TV," urged Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford. https://t.co/0rANlrvduT 19 hours ago

Vivian J. Paige 😷📝🌈🌊 RT @HuffPostPol: “Watch it on TV," urged Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford. https://t.co/DwWOf7N82Q 20 hours ago

Kruno Crazy RT @JayHart909: James Lankford rep senator Oklahoma looks like a cross between an elf and an ork plus throw in a hormone problem. https://t… 21 hours ago

EmeraldBlue Interesting to see Sen. James Lankford (GOP-OK) say this. He can read a poll, and isn't up for re-election until 2… https://t.co/ouoqXj9KBZ 21 hours ago