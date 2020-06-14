Global  

McEnany won't wear mask at Tulsa Trump rally

CBS News Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that Americans wear masks in public.
Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up [Video]

Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up

Senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump offered some health advice on Sunday, on CNN's 'State of the Union' program. Reuters reports Kudlow admitted people attending President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

