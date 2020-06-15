Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out

Global  

CBS News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
The city lifted a planned curfew after a request by President Trump.
 Tulsa on Friday prepared for President Trump's upcoming rally, with the city lifting the planned curfew at the request of the Secret Service. Mr. Trump's Saturday rally is his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

