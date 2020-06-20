Global  

6 Trump Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Tulsa Rally

NPR Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
The rally is still moving ahead as scheduled, although none of the staffers who tested positive for the virus, or anyone in immediate contact with them, will attend the rally.
 US President Donald J. Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night. The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot, and the rally will not require participants to wear masks. Health experts have warned...

