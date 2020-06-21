Global  

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Steps Down After Standoff With Attorney General Barr

NPR Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Mimi Rocah, a former Assistant U.S Attorney, about AG William Barr's bid to remove Geoffrey Berman, U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York, from office.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Barr says Trump fired U.S. Attorney who refused to resign

Barr says Trump fired U.S. Attorney who refused to resign 02:32

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. This report is produced by Jonah Green.

I'm not involved' -Trump on the firing of top Manhattan prosecutor [Video]

I'm not involved' -Trump on the firing of top Manhattan prosecutor

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday when asked by a reporter about the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said "I'm not involved."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:22Published
President Trump Fires NY Attorney Geoffrey Berman [Video]

President Trump Fires NY Attorney Geoffrey Berman

The U.S. attorney who has overseen investigations of President Donald Trump's associates has been fired.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published
U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Says He’s Not Resigning [Video]

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Says He’s Not Resigning

The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump denied Attorney General William Barr's announcement that said he was stepping down.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published

Attorney General Barr In Standoff With Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman

 Last night, Attorney General Bill Barr and the head of New York's Southern District got into a tussle about whether or not he would be resigning. NPR talks to...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News

Barr says at his request, Trump has removed Geoffrey Berman as U.S. attorney in Manhattan

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, a day after U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman had made clear he would...
Seattle Times

US prosecutor investigating Trump associates resigns after standoff

 After a public confrontation with Attorney General William Barr, Geoffrey Berman has agreed to step down. The prominent federal prosecutor had been investigating...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •NPRCBS NewsWorldNewsCBS 2

