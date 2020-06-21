U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Steps Down After Standoff With Attorney General Barr
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Mimi Rocah, a former Assistant U.S Attorney, about AG William Barr's bid to remove Geoffrey Berman, U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York, from office.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. This report is produced by Jonah Green.
Last night, Attorney General Bill Barr and the head of New York's Southern District got into a tussle about whether or not he would be resigning. NPR talks to... NPR Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBS News
After a public confrontation with Attorney General William Barr, Geoffrey Berman has agreed to step down. The prominent federal prosecutor had been investigating... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •NPR •CBS News •WorldNews •CBS 2