Juneteenth resonates with black America amid racial turmoil



Related videos from verified sources Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth Rally



Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "2020 Juneteenth celebration, BLM rally in rural America and it's opposing views on BLM movement. This was filmed in Greene.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 08:42 Published 1 day ago Juneteenth Gets New Found Support Amid Calls for Racial Equality



Amid calls for social and racial equality in the U.S., Juneteenth, a holiday marking the date enslaved Blacks in Texas were informed of their freedom, gets reinvigorated support. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:23 Published 2 days ago Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies



Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19th, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognise its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this