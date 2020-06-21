Global  

Juneteenth resonates with black America amid racial turmoil

CBS News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie on why the celebration of Juneteenth matters and what it means for black America today.
News video: Why We Celebrate Juneteenth

Why We Celebrate Juneteenth 01:26

 Juneteenth commemorates Black American freedom, achievement and the continued pursuit for equality. Its popularity signifies black pride and is a symbol of how far America has come and how much further the country still has to go.

Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth Rally [Video]

Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth Rally

Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "2020 Juneteenth celebration, BLM rally in rural America and it's opposing views on BLM movement. This was filmed in Greene..

Juneteenth Gets New Found Support Amid Calls for Racial Equality [Video]

Juneteenth Gets New Found Support Amid Calls for Racial Equality

Amid calls for social and racial equality in the U.S., Juneteenth, a holiday marking the date enslaved Blacks in Texas were informed of their freedom, gets reinvigorated support. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello..

Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies [Video]

Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies

Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19th, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognise its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States.

