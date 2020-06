Related videos from verified sources House Subpoenas Whistleblowers In Connection With Alleged DOJ Politicization



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler reportedly subpoenaed two whistleblowers who allege that the US Department of Justice has been politicized “under President Trump and Attorney General.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases



As President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar continue to blame the violence at protests around the country on antifa, the anti-facist movement, a new report from Barr’s Justice Department shows.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago Attorney General William Barr Said Trump Was Taken To Bunker For Security Reasons



Attorney General William Barr undermined President Donald Trump’s claim. Trump said he was taken to the White House security bunker for an “inspection” rather than for safety reasons. According.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this