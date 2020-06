Related videos from verified sources Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify



Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says he wished former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified before Congress. According to Business Insider, Sen. Scott's comments come amid explosive claims.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 10 hours ago Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book



A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 1 day ago President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims



Bombshell claims from the former national security advisor. In his memoir, John Bolton claims President Trump committed possibly impeachable offenses. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:18 Published 3 days ago

