Related videos from verified sources Hotline helps people waiting on stimulus checks



If you received your stimulus check in mid-April, you may be surprised to learn more than 30 million payments remain in limbo. Legal Aid of Western Missouri is offering help through its CARES hotline. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:53 Published 4 days ago $4,000 to explore America?



The next stimulus package could include a 4 thousand dollar credit for you and your family to take a vacation. That's because President Trump wants to help kick start the hospitality industry in places.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 5 days ago If you're still looking for your stimulus check, here are some tips for you



In our Rebound Rundown, we've gathered a few details that could help you if you're still waiting for your check. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:38 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this