Related videos from verified sources Just back from Tulsa, Trump supporter makes trek to Yuma for presidential visit



Just back from Tulsa, Trump supporter makes trek to Yuma for presidential visit Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:01 Published 3 hours ago President Trump Visits Arizona Despite Surge Of Coronavirus Cases



CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the president visited the state for a series of campaign events, including a tour of border wall construction. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:16 Published 6 hours ago President Trump: Our border has never been more secure



US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border to mark the completion of 200miles of the border wall system. He says were it not for the wall coronavirus would be worse in the USA. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this HNGN Trump Admires 'Big, Beautiful Wall' Along Border in Mexico During Visit https://t.co/bYEdcwcrww https://t.co/QCj7bky96Q 8 minutes ago