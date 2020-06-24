Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama admin VA hospitals used term 'Kung Flu' in official online, marketing materials

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Two government-run Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals during the Obama administration used the term "Kung Flu" in official materials, along with imagery of a monkey in a karate suit and a ninja wearing a flu mask, Fox News has learned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing

Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing 00:34

 At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing. According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far carried out 25 million tests. He used the racist term 'Kung Flu' to refer to COVID-19. The president said...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump calls coronavirus 'kung flu' again [Video]

Trump calls coronavirus 'kung flu' again

US president Donald Trump again referred to the coronavirus as “kung flu”, a pejorative term which Asian-Americans and many other people say is racist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu' [Video]

WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu'

Despite criticism over President Donald Trump's use of the term "kung flu" to describe the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend as racist, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Donald Trump labels coronavirus 'kung flu' [Video]

Donald Trump labels coronavirus 'kung flu'

Donald Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances about the coronavirus, which he dubbed the “Kung flu”, a racist term for Covid-19, which originated in China. He also tried to defend his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

Prosper_Kenn

Prosperity Obinna Kenneth RT @RSS_Spinner: Obama admin VA hospitals used term 'Kung Flu' in official online, marketing materials #blog #seo https://t.co/fbMTZT4O9i 59 minutes ago

RSS_Spinner

RSS Content Spinner Obama admin VA hospitals used term 'Kung Flu' in official online, marketing materials #blog #seo https://t.co/fbMTZT4O9i 1 hour ago

HeartsongRose

Ariel Heartsong Rose RT @SaraCarterDC: .@CNN called @realDonaldTrump a racist for using '#KungFlu' term. Here is an example of how @BarackObama's admin VA hos… 1 hour ago

Rob78885923

Rob @Leni77832467 @MSNBC @NBCAsianAmerica https://t.co/gwzIGNsa7R For your info. The black reporter used that term and… https://t.co/sPGicsR8H9 4 hours ago

jwnoname

J W at the beach RT @KatiePavlich: Obama admin VA hospitals used term 'Kung Flu' in official online, marketing materials https://t.co/R988aqoaLR 5 hours ago

EileenC96245740

Eileen Clark RT @ArthurSchwartz: Yesterday a couple of NYT hacks wrote about President Trump using this term. Wonder if they’ll update their story.* *… 6 hours ago

_In_Marketing_

Internet Marketing Obama admin VA hospitals used term 'Kung Flu' in official online, marketing materials https://t.co/UxQfgKqUq0 9 hours ago

_In_Marketing_

Internet Marketing Obama admin VA hospitals used term 'Kung Flu' in official online, marketing materials https://t.co/QdLV0ABP9Z 12 hours ago