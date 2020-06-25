House Takes Up Police Reform Bill A Day After Senate's Version Is Blocked

U.S. President Donald Trump fully backs Senate Republicans' police reform bill unveiled earlier on Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told... Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite •Newsy •FT.com
Tweets about this
Sally@MZHemingway Republican Senators job is to pass legislation. They wrote a bill for Police reform. Democrats in th… https://t.co/D0Tlxz0O8Y 12 hours ago
Matthew Simon RT @RepDLesko: The Democrat-only police reform bill that is currently before the House is a one-size-fits-all approach that takes away nece… 17 hours ago
TV’s “Nick” 🌌🦄🌈 RT @IAStartingLine: Several minutes ago: State Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo takes in a quiet moment by himself outside the House chamber foll… 2 days ago
KAMR Local 4 News Senate Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their police reform initiative, which takes a different tack than the one… https://t.co/4v61ZBL4lJ 1 week ago
abc27 News Senate Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their police reform initiative, which takes a different tack than the one… https://t.co/piFXGbsl2J 1 week ago
PulpNews Crime Amid shouting and jeers, the #House Judiciary Committee takes up the Democratic #police re - Jun 17 @ 9:26 PM ET https://t.co/HXIVVbVcZJ 1 week ago
KTSM 9 News Senate Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their police reform initiative, which takes a different tack than the one… https://t.co/sywoUpJpTj 1 week ago
Timmy2Joints 🇺🇸 RT @LisaDNews: NOW: House Judiciary Committee takes a 1-hour break while marking up and going through potential amendments to Democrats' po… 1 week ago