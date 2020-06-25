Global  

Prosecutor alleges Justice Department officials wanted his team to give Roger Stone a break

CBS News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Aaron Zelinsky testfied remotely before lawmakers to address pressures from the Department of Justice to give longtime Trump associate Roger Stone a break. Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr faces scrutiny amid Lt. General Michael Flynn's dismissed charges. Nancy Cordes reports.
 The justice department is under fire, accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. Stone is President Trump's longtime friend who was convicted of lying to Congress.

On Wednesday, a US appeals court in Washington DC ordered the federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn case to dismiss the prosecution. The 2-1 ruling is a major victory for Flynn. Business Insider..

Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior..

Roger Stone reportedly has until the end of June to surrender himself and begin his forty-month prison sentence.

Prosecutors accuse Barr and Justice Department of politicizing investigations (CNN)Two prosecutors in the Justice Department will ratchet up the criticism of Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday with remarkable congressional...
 A prosecutor who quit the Justice Department over the Roger Stone case is expected to criticize the DOJ’s handling of Stone's sentencing during testimony on...
 Aaron Zelinsky, a former prosecutor in the Roger Stone case, said Justice Department leadership wanted prosecutors to "cut Stone a break."
