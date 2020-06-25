Prosecutor alleges Justice Department officials wanted his team to give Roger Stone a break
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Aaron Zelinsky testfied remotely before lawmakers to address pressures from the Department of Justice to give longtime Trump associate Roger Stone a break. Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr faces scrutiny amid Lt. General Michael Flynn's dismissed charges. Nancy Cordes reports.
