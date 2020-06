Related videos from verified sources Shocking number of Americans have broken COVID-19 quarantine to do this



Three in 10 Americans have broken quarantine to have sex, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their sex lives in lockdown — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and found.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 11 hours ago Couple who closed their new pub just an HOUR after opening the day of lockdown are gearing up for July 4th



A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 3 days ago New Zealand dad uses family as models for coronavirus masks despite country virtually defeating virus



In this video from Tauranga, New Zealand on Thursday (June 19) you’ll see a dad ‘set the stage’ in his garage to show his wife and hopefully the rest of the world some coronavirus mask options.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this