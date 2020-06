Mike Walker For Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Presidential Power Has Gone Too Far https://t.co/WViRZmD29t 44 seconds ago

Leigh Warner New story on NPR: For Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Presidential Power Has Gone Too Far https://t.co/HD60MchfdC 3 minutes ago

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: For Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Presidential Power Has Gone Too Far https://t.co/lLqlD9AoUu 5 minutes ago

Nathan RT @nprpolitics: For Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Presidential Power Has Gone Too Far https://t.co/3HavSCDoKG 6 minutes ago

DJ Anthony Styles For Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Presidential Power Has Gone Too Far https://t.co/0g5158yOog #world #news #politics 8 minutes ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 In an interview with NPR's Michel Martin, the democratic senator lamented the imbalance in power between the branch… https://t.co/Wm1VqzIH3G 10 minutes ago

FSC Radio Philadelphila FSC Radio - For Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Presidential Power Has Gone Too Far https://t.co/JyJaklbMo0 https://t.co/XV0nEuLBPZ 13 minutes ago