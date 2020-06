Scott Neily 🤦‍♂️ Pence says it's "a good thing" younger Americans make up portion of new coronavirus cases https://t.co/0Izh10w438 2 hours ago Galebee RT @ddale8: ...Pence says these states actually reopened long ago and had low #s. He claims that "what we're observing today" is that "we'r… 7 hours ago Rockit Chick RT @poppy_northcutt: Pence says that more young people are getting infected is “a good thing.” Really? The sequella of this thing are sti… 12 hours ago DogLuvver RT @ldog562: DeSantis &Abbott had to open tattoo parlors Bars nail salons these were More important then senior citizens, Now young people… 14 hours ago Ldog DeSantis &Abbott had to open tattoo parlors Bars nail salons these were More important then senior citizens, Now yo… https://t.co/8mDiBkSSDo 14 hours ago S. E. Hinton RT @CBSNews: Pence says roughly half of new coronavirus cases are Americans under 35. He calls this "very encouraging news" and "a good thi… 22 hours ago Johnny Miracola WTF!??? Pence says it’s ‘a good thing’ younger Americans make up portion of new coronavirus cases https://t.co/RpYVdb6rWo 22 hours ago Don RT @Tvlman: Pence says its a good thing that young people are getting Coronavirus? https://t.co/XSUoCbVyE9 22 hours ago