Pence suggests young people are contributing to spike in COVID cases

Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 Cases As COVID-19 surges in cities and states across the country, public health officials have identified an alarming trend among younger people. In areas currently experiencing a spike in cases, people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are...
Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's remark about the possibility of 5.5 lakh Covid cases in Delhi by July spread fear in the minds of the people. He said that Delhi..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:36Published
Vice President Mike Pence's campaign events that were scheduled in Arizona and Florida next week have been postponed by the Trump campaign, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the states according to..