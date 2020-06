Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'



US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent surges in COVID-19 cases in some states, and clearly wants to get Americans back to work. But according to CNN, the nation's top infectious disease.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Bill Gates Talks About Vaccine Conspiracy Theories



Business Insider reports that Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has been the center of bizarre vaccination conspiracy theories. In a call with reporters Wednesday Gates said it's "almost hard to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on June 4, 2020