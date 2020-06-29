RTTNews Top Stories Trump Campaign Warned Against Using Rolling Stones' Songs In Election Rallies https://t.co/8S3wF99Ph9 #news… https://t.co/hv45M3UvIO 9 minutes ago holditrightnow “Video has emerged of Trump campaign volunteers apparently removing social distancing stickers from seats in the ar… https://t.co/y45AVumYtc 1 day ago Babushka Video of Trump campaign volunteers removing social distancing stickers from seats in the arena where Trump gave a c… https://t.co/WLeRAwWsoE 1 day ago Babushka Video has emerged of Trump campaign volunteers removing social distancing stickers from seats in the arena where th… https://t.co/1MeHbLgyxS 1 day ago @MARCUS1961UK arena where the US president gave a campaign rally that many public health experts had warned against because of th… https://t.co/kW8vuPbVtu 2 days ago Kathy Schramm @MarshaBlackburn This way the Obama administration warned then candidate Trump/President Trump against having Flynn… https://t.co/0UwvqG9f2L 4 days ago Aliciadine If you are under the impression that LITTLE MAN DONALD TRUMP cares about you, then think again. He is willing to br… https://t.co/NoWQ1vM3xr 4 days ago linda=Deplorable RT @GrahamLedger: OK so now the main stream media are judging the success of the Trump presidential campaign Based on a rally that was thre… 5 days ago