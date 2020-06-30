Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on the latest Covid cases Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving an update on the Covid response at 1.30pm today.The Ministry of Health has just announced that there are no new cases today , the first 'zero' day since June 18.There are 22 active cases,... Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving an update on the Covid response at 1.30pm today.The Ministry of Health has just announced that there are no new cases today , the first 'zero' day since June 18.There are 22 active cases,... 👓 View full article

