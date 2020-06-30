Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on the latest Covid cases
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving an update on the Covid response at 1.30pm today.The Ministry of Health has just announced that there are no new cases today , the first 'zero' day since June 18.There are 22 active cases,...
From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Patanjali Ayurved reportedly claimed that patients who were given its drug showed 67% recovery in 3...