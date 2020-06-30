Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on the latest Covid cases

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on the latest Covid casesPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving an update on the Covid response at 1.30pm today.The Ministry of Health has just announced that there are no new cases today , the first 'zero' day since June 18.There are 22 active cases,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study

Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study 03:39

 From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Patanjali Ayurved reportedly claimed that patients who were given its drug showed 67% recovery in 3...

Related videos from verified sources

4,433 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona [Video]

4,433 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

4,433 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:35Published
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended [Video]

Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended

From highest single-day spike in Covid cases in India to JEE, NEET exams getting postponed, here are the top updates on the pandemic. India recorded the highest single-day spike with over 20,000 new..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published
July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar [Video]

July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar

[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 37 U.S. states, many of which are canceling traditional Independence Day celebrations to stop the spread. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says new Covid community cases could be quarantined

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says new Covid community cases could be quarantined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says new Covid cases in the community could be put into quarantine or managed isolation facilities.Her comments follow previous...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on the Government's virus response

Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on the Government's virus response Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will provide updates on the Government's Covid-19 response at 1.30pm today.Today there are no new cases of Covid-19 for the second...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this