Amy McGrath Is Projected To Edge Charles Booker In Kentucky Senate Democratic Primary
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath has beaten state Rep. Charles Booker, The Associated Press projects. McGrath will now face Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic Senate primary went into overtime Wednesday as the candidates anxiously awaited the counting of absentee ballots... Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR •NYTimes.com