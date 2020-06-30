A Group Of Conservative Political Strategists Is Urging Republicans To Vote For Biden
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with John Weaver of The Lincoln Project about why the conservative group is urging Republicans to vote for Joe Biden and their recent ads highlighting Biden's leadership.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published