A Group Of Conservative Political Strategists Is Urging Republicans To Vote For Biden

NPR Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with John Weaver of The Lincoln Project about why the conservative group is urging Republicans to vote for Joe Biden and their recent ads highlighting Biden's leadership.
