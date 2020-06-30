A Group Of Conservative Political Strategists Is Urging Republicans To Vote For Biden

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published on June 11, 2020 Is Biden Ignoring Latino Voters ?



Is Joe Biden ignoring Latino voters? Puerto Rican voters registered in Florida told Reuters they want Biden to offer a bolder vision on issues affecting their community. Democratic strategists and.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published on May 19, 2020 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden's Climate Policy Task Force



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve as co-chair of Joe Biden's climate policy task force. The group was created by former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and Sen. Bernie Sanders'.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on May 13, 2020

