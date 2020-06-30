Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Seems To Have 'Surrendered' On The Pandemic, Biden Says

NPR Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden says that President Trump, who once called himself a "wartime president" taking on the coronavirus pandemic, seems to have now "surrendered."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Biden's Campaign Releases Diversity Data

Biden's Campaign Releases Diversity Data 00:32

 Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released the diversity data for its staff for the first time. According to CNN, one-third of the staff are people of color and the majority are female.The new data does not break down the staffers on race and ethnicity. Soon after President Donald Trump’s...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Shades Donald Trump & Joe Biden Ahead Of 2020 Election [Video]

Kanye West Shades Donald Trump & Joe Biden Ahead Of 2020 Election

Kanye West calls out Donald Trump and Joe Biden after announcing he'll be running for President in the 2020 election. Plus, Kanye is still talking about Drake.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:36Published
West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden [Video]

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Trump’s Latest Coronavirus Boast [Video]

Trump’s Latest Coronavirus Boast

President Donald Trump bragged that the United States was in “a good place” with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden expected to blast Trump, offer solutions to pandemic during Wilmington speech

 Vice President Joe Biden will likely cite the increase in coronavirus infection rates across the U.S. and say Trump has mismanaged the pandemic.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comNPR

'If it's close – watch out': Biden says he has 600 lawyers ready to fight election 'chicanery' by Trump

 "Be careful — he's coming," Biden said, predicting a "vote suppression" effort by Trump as states expand absentee voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Biden charges Trump has 'surrendered' in the coronavirus war

 In scathing remarks, Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered a forceful rebuke of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, charging...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

rltDemocrat

Rhonda @TomiLahren @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden I do believe that @JoeBiden is fully capable of being President. You have a… https://t.co/av8MUzDfPT 3 days ago

Antoniota2T

Antonio seems like our wartime president has surrendered and waved the white flag, and left the battlefield,” Biden said:To… https://t.co/PyrpzLgmFP 3 days ago

JoannaCochrane5

Joanna Cochrane RT @NPR: Joe Biden on President Trump: "Remember when he exhorted the nation to sacrifice together in the face of this ... 'invisible enemy… 4 days ago

janiszilly

Girlwithopinion RT @meknowhu: The Coronavirus Crisis The devestation continues https://t.co/AGxtecHHIh 4 days ago

meknowhu

Michele B. Kelly The Coronavirus Crisis The devestation continues https://t.co/AGxtecHHIh 4 days ago

ev3ponies

Ethlyn Vogler Joe Biden Speaks On President Trump's Coronavirus Response : NPR https://t.co/PhF5t51e7H 5 days ago

Joeanthony_nyc

Mx. Joe~Anthony Sierra Let us pray #COVID19 away #Hope #USA #Trump Seems To Have 'Surrendered' On The #CoronavirusOutbreak #PandemicResponse, #Biden Says #Youngins… https://t.co/4KCIuNw1PA 6 days ago

kkalmes2

(((Kevin Kalmes))) like wearing masks into a political statement. And they certainly didn't do it, Mr. President, so you could wash yo… https://t.co/UUP7fgyp01 1 week ago