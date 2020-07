Kellyanne Conway backs mask-wearing, says US should prioritize schools over bars in coronavirus plans Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, seemed to back states that are rolling back their coronavirus reopenings as cases surge -- in some places threatening hospital capacity -- and supported general safety measures like masks advocated by public health experts. 👓 View full article

