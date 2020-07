Oklahoma Votes For Medicaid Expansion Over Objections Of Republican State Leaders Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A narrow majority approved the ballot measure, making Oklahoma the 37th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. An estimated 200,000 uninsured adults will now qualify for coverage. 👓 View full article

