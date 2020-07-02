News Brief: Unemployment Numbers, Biden Outraises Trump, Seattle Protest Zone Cleared
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
13 minutes ago) New unemployment numbers will be released this morning. The Biden Campaign reported record fundraising. And, Seattle police forcibly clear a protest zone.
Video credit: The Guardian Studio
3 days ago
Seattle's mayor has defended the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or 'Chaz', a space over several blocks transformed into a community without police which Donald Trump has threatened to disband. In a tweet, Donald Trump described the protesters as 'domestic terrorists', In another tweet addressing the...
'Illegal': mayor says Trump cannot disband Seattle's 'autonomous zone' 01:35
Seattle police clear out 'lawless' protest zone
[NFA] Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal." Jillian Kitchener has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden
Business Insider reports that the Trump campaign is scrambling for a more damaging nickname for Joe Biden. The campaign has used "Sleepy Joe" to tag Biden. Trump's advisers are reportedly concerned..
Credit: Wochit News
