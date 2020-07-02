Global  

News Brief: Unemployment Numbers, Biden Outraises Trump, Seattle Protest Zone Cleared

NPR Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
New unemployment numbers will be released this morning. The Biden Campaign reported record fundraising. And, Seattle police forcibly clear a protest zone.
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
 Seattle's mayor has defended the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or 'Chaz', a space over several blocks transformed into a community without police which Donald Trump has threatened to disband. In a tweet, Donald Trump described the protesters as 'domestic terrorists', In another tweet addressing the...

