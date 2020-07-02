Global  

House passes bill to sanction Chinese entities that menace Hong Kong, banks that work with them

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The House of Representatives on Wednesday night passed a bill to impose sanctions on entities that help violate Hong Kong's autonomy and financial institutions that do business with them, a response to the passage of a "national security" law that tightened Beijing's grip on Hong Kong.
