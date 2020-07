Trump Expressed Support for Second Stimulus Check With Larger Amount Than Previous One Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

United States President Donald Trump expressed his support for a larger United States President Donald Trump expressed his support for a larger second stimulus check to be distributed to the American people. Despite the president's open support, however, the Congress will have the final say on whether the proposal will pass and how much it would give. 👓 View full article